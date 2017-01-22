Barcelona continue their pursuit of La Liga leaders Real Madrid by taking on Eibar at the Ipurua Stadium on 22 January.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 3 HD.

Overview

Eibar fell to a 3-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final in midweek. The Basque outfit have lost their last four league meetings with Barcelona.

Jose Luis Mendilibar has no fresh injury concerns.

Neymar scored from the penalty spot to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on 19 January. The Catalan giants are on an 11-game unbeaten run in La Liga.

Andres Iniesta picked up a knock in the Real Sociedad match and will miss the trip to Eibar. Defender Javier Mascherano is suspended.

What managers say

Jose Luis Mendilibar: "It's a fair result because all three goals were valid, they put them away well. At the end of the day, Atletico [Madrid] force you to make mistakes and they know how to take advantage of them. In the league the same thing happened. It seems as though you are playing well and competing and then they beat you soundly. It's a tough result to take back to Eibar." [via AS]

Luis Enrique: "I have excellent players in [midfield], all of them bring something to the team in attack and defence, but I have never seen anybody like Andres Iniesta. But I have great options; lots of good midfielders. It's the area of the team where I have most options, so it doesn't change [the planning too much] because regardless of the players we have out there, we always have the same objectives." [via ESPN]

Form guide

Eibar (all competitions): LWDLW

(all competitions): LWDLW Last result: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Eibar (Copa del Rey)

Barcelona (all competitions): WWWDL

(all competitions): WWWDL Last result: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)

Betting odds (Betfair)

Eibar win : 9/1

: 9/1 Draw : 5/1

: 5/1 Barcelona win: 3/10

Team news

Eibar possible XI: Yoel; Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna; Escalante, Garcia; Leon, Adrian, Inui; Enrich

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Gomes, Busquets, D Suarez; Messi, L Suarez, Neymar