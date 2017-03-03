Real Madrid can reclaim the top spot in La Liga by beating Eibar at the Ipurua Stadium on 4 March.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 3.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Pedro Leon scored a last-minute equaliser as Eibar held Real Sociedad to a 2-2 draw at Anoeta on 28 February. The Basque club have lost four of their last five league meetings with Real Madrid.

Eibar have appealed against Florian Lejeune's second yellow card in the Sociedad match. The defender will be suspended for the visit of Madrid if the appeal is rejected by La Liga's competition committee.

Gareth Bale received the first red card of his Real Madrid career as the capital club fought back to draw 3-3 against Las Palmas in a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on 1 March. Zinedine Zidane's side are a point behind leaders Barcelona but have a game in hand.

Bale will miss the trip to Eibar through suspension after he was sent off for shoving Jonathan Viera against Las Palmas.

What managers say

Jose Luis Mendilibar: "It was complicated [against Real Sociedad], but we already knew that. I'm happy for the way we played throughout the game. With regards to the expulsion of Florian, I do not know if he used the elbow unfairly or not because it is something that remains open to interpretation. When they do not issue cards, we say they have to issue them, and when they do issue them we also complain." [via Marca]

Zinedine Zidane: "We don't have to look for excuses in refereeing decisions, I look at what we can do, and I think we can do better in what we're doing. There are moments of the season that are like this, it's already been three or four games, but we can't look for excuses with the referees. Bale apologised, he's not happy with the red card, but it is what it is." [via Football Espana]

Form guide

Eibar : DWLWW

: DWLWW Last result: Real Sociedad 2-2 Eibar

Real Madrid (all competitions): DWLWW

(all competitions): DWLWW Last result: Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas

Betting odds (Betfair)

Eibar win : 11/2

: 11/2 Draw : 16/5

: 16/5 Real Madrid win: 11/20

Team news

Eibar possible XI: Yoel; Arbilla, Ramis, Dos Santos, Luna; Escalante, Garcia, Rivera; Leon, Pena, Inui

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kovacic, Casemiro, Modric; Vasquez, Benzema, Ronaldo