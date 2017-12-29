A 60-year-old man has been accused of raping two minor girls in India's capital city of New Delhi. The accused reportedly even gave them five rupees ($0.08, £0.058) to keep the abuse a secret.

The incident happened on Sunday (24 December) when the girls' parents who work as labourers were out for work. The girls – aged five and nine – were playing outside their homes when the accused Mohammad Jainul, also a labourer, lured them to his house, promising to give them chocolates and sweets.

Jainul then allegedly sexually assaulted the girls in front of each other, and even threatened them before letting them go. "He also handed them over five rupees. The two then went home," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told the Hindustan Times.

Dumbere added that the incident came to light after the younger girl started crying because of the pain. She then confided in her mother and told her about the elderly man who had abused her. The mother then discovered the injury marks on her daughter's private parts.

The two families approached police and registered a complaint against Jainul, who is married and also has children. The accused was soon arrested and both the girls reportedly identified him as the rapist.

"They were then counselled and a case was registered against Jainul. Our team arrested him. He was produced before a court, which sent him to 14-days judicial custody," Dumbere said.

In another alleged rape case incident, a 22-year-old man has been arrested in south Delhi for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to police, the 12-year-old victim was allegedly raped several times over the last four months by her landlord's relative. The accused has been identified as Bunty, who works as a helper at a shop.

The girl's family had reported the matter to police last week after her elder sister saw Bunty coming out from her room. "When she asked her sister about Bunty in her room, the girl broke down and narrated her ordeal. The family then informed the police," a police officer was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.