Iconic motorcycle brand Harley Davidson has officially announced plans to release an electric-powered bike.

Four years after revealing LiveWire, Harley Davidson has confirmed a new model electric bike will become available to the public. According to Electrek, a green energy online news site, the company said "it will invest more aggressively to lead in the application of electric motorycle technology".

Harley Davidson chief executive and president Matt Levatich said electric motorcycles would become a more regular feature in the industry. "The EV motorcycle market is in its infancy today, but we believe premium Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles will help drive excitement and participation in the sport globally," Levatich predicted.

"As we expand our EV capabilities and commitment, we get even more excited about the role electric motorcycles will play in growing our business."

The first commercial electric motorcycle from Harley Davidson is expected to debut "within 18 months", Electrek reports. Harley Davidson offered test drives of its LiveWire bike in 2014 to motorcycle owners in New York, but the bikes were limited to a 55-mile range.

Many riders were concerned about the absence of the distinct Harley Davidson sound on the electric bike. Harley Davidson has even gone the extra mile to engineer a unique sound for the Livewire that can simulate a revving engine.

Unfortunately, the company also announced it would be shutting down a factory in Missouri due to poor sales figures. Around 800 people will lose their jobs, along with a further 260 in Pennsylvania, according to The Verge.

If you think the Livewire motorcycle looks familiar, it appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron and was ridden by Scarlett Johansson. The bike drops out of a plane and is seen featuring alongside Captain America's shield in several scenes.