The Stranger Things countdown is nearly over and its creators have barely given away any plot spoilers ahead of its release on Netflix on Friday 27 October.

The second series will take place a year after we left the gang, with one episode more than the last. The makers have revealed the episode titles, but they don't give too much away:

MadMax

The Boy Who Came Back To Life

The Pumpkin Patch

The Palace

The Storm

The Pollywog

The Secret Cabin

The Brain

The Lost Brother

The last season may have concluded after a mere eight episodes but viewers were left with as many questions as those answered. We thought of eleven - and they might just help you recap on where the last series left off.

All the questions we have for season 2:

1) What on Earth has happened to Eleven? (The trailer shows she's alive - but where did she go?)

2) And Will! He did not look good at the end of season 1 when he coughed out a black creature.

3) Will there be justice for Barb?

4) How many kids are there like Eleven? Did the government test on more?

5) Are Steve and Nancy still a thing? (Is Jonathan still in love with her?)

6) Will we ever learn what the government were up to?

7) Can Will access the Upside Down since he had a flashback to it at the end of the last series?

8) There were lots of eggs in the Upside Down... does that mean Demogorgon babies? What's that HUGE creature from the trailer?

9) Could we learn about Eleven's real family and how she ended up as a government guinea pig?

10) Should we binge on the entire series in one go?

11) How much are we going to love Winona Ryder?