Elizabeth Hurley has once again sparked a meltdown with a racy video of herself that she has shared on social media.

Wearing a nude two-piece bikini paired with a kimono, the 52-year-old actress is seen flaunting her flawless curves while soaking up the sun in a hammock. In the short clip, she is heard saying "couldn't be happier" before whispering "hammock time".

Letting her locks in loose waves, she accentuates her look with glamorous over-sized shades and a hint of nude pink lip gloss.

After showing off her curves, she flashes a stunning smile and moves the camera around to give her fans a view of the gorgeous tropical surroundings, where she is currently enjoying her vacation.

"Bliss," she wrote alongside the jaw-dropping video she shared with her 722,000 fans on Instagram.

The video has sent her fans into frenzy, with many calling her "stunning" and "beautiful".

"You are soooo smoking hot," a fan gushed.

Another added, "Jesus Christ woman you look better than most 20 year olds!!!"

"Believe it or not she's 52 years old and looks great shows that if you take care of yourself you can age gracefully as she has," a third said.

Another added, "Wow Ms Hurley your looking Great, haven't seen you since the 2001 shoot here in Dallas with Matt!! Keep doin what your doin! WOW ✌✌"

Hurley previously sent temperatures soaring with a racy snap, which shows her showing off her slender legs in a cleavage-baring black dress while stretched out on a sofa.

"School's out" she captioned the snap, with fans saying the actress is "gorgeous" and "mesmerising".

"You look so very beautiful," a fan said, another added, "Goodness gracious! Still got it going on!"