Known for her age-defying killer body, English actress Elizabeth Hurley sent Instagram into a meltdown with a series of eye-popping and figure-flaunting photographs. However, the most outrageous of them all was a throwback image from an old fashion shoot showing the brunette beauty completely nude.

Liz stripped nude in the sensuous image shot for the Estee Lauder campaign, showing off her flawless curves and smouldering looks. Clicked by famous photographer Patrick Demarchelier, the classic image showed the 52-year-old actress turned over, exposing her bare bum to the lenses.

"You still got "it" girl," a fan admired as many others too shared gushing comments on the Royals star's racy photograph. "What a dream ride! There simply is nothing more awe inspiring than the combination of talking eyes, beauty, body and maturity in a woman!!! Thank you Liz," another admirer commented.

"My heart just skipped a beat," an Instagram user gushed.

In the past few days, the Viktor actress seems to have taken her fans storm by posting revealing snaps and flaunting her svelte figure on Instagram. Most recently, Hurley treated her fans to few bikini-clad looks as she joined the bandwagon of popular celebs celebrating National Bikini Day.

Flaunting her ever-youthful figure in a red two-piece, the actress first of all posed for a sizzling mirror selfie. And needless to say that she oozed oomph as she tugged at the strings of her skimpy outfit, flashing some major skin.

As if that wasn't enough, Hurley teased her fans with few more by performing some incredible stretches, while decked in her red bikini. "Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach by @damianhurley1," the model-turned-actress wrote alongside, attributing her hot yoga snap to young photographer Damian Hurley, who also happens to be her 15-year-old son.

And like always, the picture soon sparked a flurry of adoring comments from her thousands of followers.

"The most beautiful, sexy and classy woman ever born @elizabethhurley1," one of her fans shared.

Another gushed, "There are no words to say how amazing you look."