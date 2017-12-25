Elizabeth Hurley is not new to posting sizzling bikini or lingerie photos on Instagram, but some of her social media followers are not a fan of her latest upload – a rather 'different' Christmas Card for the holiday season.

The Royals star posted a photo of herself in a racy black two-piece bikini and added a Santa hat for that festive touch. She is seen holding on to her bikini bottoms as she poses for the pic, with her teenage son Damian Hurley also featuring next to her in an Incredibles suit from the hit 2004 movie.

With "Happy Chrismas" written on the card, the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram post, "Happy Christmas from me and @damianhurley1."

Some of Hurley's followers have deemed the photos as a tad bit "inappropriate" and even "weird". One of the comments read, "A tad inappropriate for a mother and son depiction," while another said, "This is beyond inappropriate."

"I'd expect this from Madonna, not Liz," commented a fan. Someone else wrote, "You have a banging body woman, but my son would be like, 'Awkward mom'."

A social media user asked, "Is it me or is this a little strange??" while another fan exclaimed, "Good God almighty!"

Hurley shares her 15-year-old son Damien with American businessman Steve Bing.

Nevertheless, the Bedazzled actress did get some support from her fans as well, with one user simply saying, "Awesome pic."

A follower's comment read, "Beautiful... Wow stunning. Merry Christmas to you too," while another said, "Happy Christmas to you and your son. You are a magnificent, beautiful woman."

"If only I could have you for Christmas. Then I know there is a real Santa. But, have a great Christmas day Elizabeth and Damien," another fan of the Royals actress cheekily wrote.

Recently, Hurley's ex-fiancé Shane Warne opened up about how he wooed the Royals star. The Australian cricketer boasted to The Herald Sun when asked about what he did to attract her, "It is a bloody good question actually. Besides charm, amazing in bed."

The couple got engaged in late 2011, but called it quits in December 2013.

Warne cheekily went on to add, "Let's just say Austin Powers is a great movie and whatever you think might have happened, it did." The former cricketer was referring to Hurley's role in Austin Powers, in which she played the character of Vanessa Kensington.

Warne also revealed why the couple couldn't work out their relationship, admitting that he couldn't accept her friendship with her ex Hugh Grant. Speaking on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Shane said, "It's hard on your new relationship when you're really good friends with the exes."

He continued, "Elizabeth was really good friends with Hugh, who's like her best friend. When I used to go back to Australia, she wasn't leaving London, and he'd come and spend the weekend at the house," Warne said while referring to Grant.