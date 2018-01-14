Fans usually shower compliments on Elizabeth Hurley, calling her an "ageless beauty" and "goddess" whenever she uploads a stunning photo of herself on social media. And, it was no different when she posted another snap of herself on Instagram recently.

The picture The Royals actress shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application will surely give women half her age a run for their money as she looks incredible for a 52-year-old, who has a 15-year-old child, Damian Hurley.

Wearing a string bikini, Hurley is seen soaking up the sun while relaxing on a sunbed. She is seen flaunting her slender frame in the beachwear while taking a selfie with her left hand. She teams up the bikini with large dark shades that to protect her eyes from the harmful rays of the sun.

Hurley is a fan of bikinis as she has shared numerous photos of herself rocking the beachwear on the social media platform throughout last year. She confirmed how much she likes to wear bikinis in her post, saying, "Trends come and trends go, but nothing beats a string bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #aquariusbikini #aqua."

As always, many of her fans have liked the picture. "@elizabethhurley1 You have not changed much physically since Bedazzled," a fan complimented on her looks, while another added, "Absolutely Ravishing and gorgeous Angel as always my beautiful friend may your weekend be filled with endless possibilities and smiles."

Revealing Hurley as one of his crushes, an admirer said, "I had a crush on you from the first time you caught my attention," while someone else expressed his desire to met a woman as wonderful as Hurley, saying, "Would love to meet a very beautiful and intelligent woman such as you."