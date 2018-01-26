Her admirers often call her "gorgeous" and "stunning" on social media. And, it was no different when Elizabeth Hurley posted a breathtaking photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday (25 January).

Known for age-defying beauty even at 52, the Royals actress' latest snap has convinced her fans that their idol can give women half her age a run for their money. Posing in front of her bed, the mother-of-one looks radiant as ever in a loosely-fitted white top that she paired with a matching skirt.

Rocking her long locks loose in waves, Hurley went with minimal makeup and zero accessories to keep her look simple.

"New Willow Dress @elizabethhurleybeach #wintersun," she wrote alongside the picture that has caused a meltdown on the social media platform.

A fan commented, "Beautiful like every time." Another chimed in, "My god you are beautiful."

"Your beauty is in your optimistic attitude towards life, in your generous heart and in honest thoughts," an admirer said, while someone else said, "You look amazing as always!"

Many others took to the comments section to say Hurley will look great in any outfit. "You could wear a bin bag and you'd still look a million dollars love you Elizabeth Hurley," a fan wrote, while another added, "Everything looks good on you."

Some pointed out that Hurley never seems to age, with a fan saying, "She just gets more beautiful with age!!"

While she keeps looking great with each passing year, it is not easy to maintain a "perfect" physique like Hurley.

She told The Cut that when she is at home she does simple stretching exercises and also goes on long hikes with her dogs on the weekends.

"I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it's just self-exercise at home," she added. "I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises."