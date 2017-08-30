The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley, who is known to keep her fans excited with eye-popping social media uploads, might just have outdone herself with a steamy new picture. Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actress shares a topless throwback snap, proving why she has forever been the show-stopper.

"Mermaid days," the English actress wrote alongside the eye-popping picture that showcases a much younger and very different Hurley – from the one we have got used to. Stripping completely nude to her hips, the actress shows off her smouldering looks and a messy wet appearance for the cameras.

Instead of her shorter blonde tresses, however, Hurley rocks waist-length raven locks that have been strategically styled to hide her modesty from the lenses.

As if the almost nude, fresh out of the shower style is not enough, the Bedazzled star even throws in some dramatic makeup for good measure, making her fans skip a beat and exclaim, "Smoking Hot!"

No sooner had Hurley posted the steamy throwback picture on Instagram, than fans rushed to gush in the comments section. One fan couldn't help noticing her ever-youthful beauty, writing, "Good lord. Genetics."

"I am totally lost for word's what a gorges beautiful women wow!!! (sic)" exclaimed one of Hurley's social media followers, while a second Instagram user cheekily wrote, "My ex-wife used to always call you "little miss perfect body." Don't worry, that wasn't the cause of the divorce."

Indeed, with her numerous sizzling social media uploads, Hurley has managed to grab eyeballs and prove that age is just a number when it comes to her. And reiterating the same thought, one of her fan shared, "Timeless ageless beauty Elizabeth, you are as simply gorgeous today as you were back then..."

"You were hotter back then but still super hot," added another.

While her flawless looks might seem like a product of strenuous physical workout and diets, Hurley has previously confessed to just sticking to some basic routine, like drinking a glass of warm water before breakfast.

"It tastes fairly disgusting. But it's fantastic for your digestive system," she had told Elle magazine.

"Whoa!"