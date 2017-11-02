Elizabeth Hurley could give most women half her age a run for their money. And by posting some eye-popping photos of herself on social media, the 52-year-old actress continues to make a strong case.

The Royals star has once again sparked a fan frenzy by sharing a sexy photo on Instagram.

Wearing a black and white striped two-piece bikini, the British actress is seen flaunting her jaw-dropping figure while soaking up the sun in a hammock. She is seen in a pair of over-sized shades, with her shapely legs crossed and her arms stretched out.

The snap was clicked at the private tropical island of Velaa in Maldives where she was on holiday recently.

"Back in my trusty hammock & wondering what's for lunch #LizzieBikini @elizabethhurleybeach @ooreethirah #bestvacation (PS lots more beach pics on @elizabethhurleybeach)," she wrote alongside the picture that she posted on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Fans – as usual – have been raving about the photo, with many calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"Who is this 18-year-old?" a fan commented, while another gushed, "Omg! You're always perfect! ❤❤."

"You seriously must've found the fountain of youth. Beautiful," a follower remarked.

"Elizabeth you have a perfect body. I love you, sweet princess," added another.

Hurley later shared another photo that shows her striking a sexy pose in a cleavage-baring outfit, with palm trees and the clear blue sea behind her. She captioned the photo, "Paradise found @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland."

"In the paradise found, the most beautiful jewel," a follower commented, while another added, "You are the paradise!"

A fan gushed, "You simply look amazing. You are so beautiful it is mind-boggling..."