She has been in the limelight for almost 25 years now and yet her youthful looks and effortless style unfailingly resonate with fans. English stunner Elizabeth Hurley recently shared one of her fashion avatars on social media, and needless to say, the magazine shot has set temperatures soaring.

Decked in a powder-blue jacket, the Royals actress appeared to give lingerie a miss, as she posed for the glamorous shot. In her signature style, however, Hurley had her blonde tresses grazing her bare shoulder while allowing her dramatic eye-makeup to do all the talking.

"Thank you @alangelati for the pics in @youmagsocial last week," the 52-year-old actress shared alongside the Instagram post, which has managed to stir quite a buzz amongst her followers.

Hurley's saucy uploads are often met with praises, with many of her fans pointing out that she still looks as young as ever; and this time it was no different. Complementing the actress on her ageless looks, a user wrote, "Liz you look 25 years old my love," while another went a step ahead and added, "Sexiest woman in world."

"Still my personal favourite woman of all time. Stunningly beautiful," shared a third fan.

Another commented, "Wow!!!! Other than my daughter, you're the prettiest lady on earth... Absolutely gorgeous!!"

And while Hurley continues to garner attention with her social media posts and her portrayal of Queen Helena on E! series The Royals, she might soon have to share the limelight with her up-and-coming actor son Damian.

"He had a part last year in season 3 [of The Royals] and then they reprieved him — they brought him back this year, and I actually had scenes with him," the mother-of-one told People magazine about the heart-warming moment.

Despite her son's budding career in showbiz, Hurley insists that she's "encouraging [him] still to study hard at school and all those things. Even if it's something he'll never need in his life, I just think it makes you a more interesting person."