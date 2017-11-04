Elizabeth Hurley has set pulses racing yet again on social media. The Bedazzled actress who is currently on a vacation at the luxurious Velaa Private Island in the Maldives uploaded a video of herself reclining on a lounger in a glittering black and gold bikini from swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Upbeat music can be heard in the background, as the 52-year-old British beauty soaks up the sun. She captioned the post saying, "All that glitters..... new Jessica Bikini @elizabethhurleybeach@velaaprivateisland."

The Royals star's dazzling Instagram post has nearly sparked a meltdown among her 732,000 Instagram followers with more than 170,890 likes from her fans.

A user commented, "One of the most beautiful women in the world."

"Sick with jealousy," another user wrote, while yet another said, "Flawless!! So envious of her!"

She was a "goddess" to one, and "brightened up an otherwise sh#*ty day," for someone else.

Most users couldn't help but gush over her age-defying looks. "Damn such toned body looks like a 20yr old," commented a fan. Another wrote, "Good Lord Elizabeth !!! You're aging like fine wine."

The swimwear entrepreneur recently opened up about her lack of relationships in an interview with You magazine. Revealing that she is too busy for a boyfriend, the Royals star told the outlet, "When I'm filming, I don't go out at all. Not at all. I walk in the door and go straight to bed."

But she noted that she shares a friendly relationship with all her exes such as actor Hugh Grant, former cricketer Shane Warne and Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar.

"The thing is if someone's lovely how could you not be on good terms with them? None of us has ever done anything bad to one another. Hugh and Arun are very important in our lives. Shane is still a good friend; we were texting each other last night."

"Damian [her son] loves Shane's three kids, so we'll always be connected to each other in one way or another," Hurley noted.