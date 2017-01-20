Ellen DeGeneres couldn't stop praising her wife Portia de Rossi's beauty after winning the People's Choice Awards.

"It's such an accident because she normally doesn't look beautiful like that," the 58-year-old TV host told Entertainment Tonight after winning the coveted award. The pair looked love-struck while they posed holding hands on the red carpet and exchanged loving looks.

The 43-year-old Scandal actress looked chic in a white-and-gray blouse top and black trouser while DeGeneres donned a velvet burgundy jacket paired with black shirt and trouser. The couple was later spotted on an intimate dinner date at a traditional Italian restaurant to celebrate Ellen's trophy.

The multiple Day Time Emmy-winning comedienne married de Rossi in 2008 in the state of California.

DeGeneres also thanked outgoing President Barack Obama for his support for gay rights. Obama opposed Proposition 8 that threatened to redefine marriage only between a man and a woman.

"I want to personally thank him for changing my life, I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife," she said. "His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle."