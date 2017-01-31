Ellen DeGeneres has responded to Donald Trump's controversial executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. The comedienne, who has won multiple awards for the highly acclaimed film Finding Dory, used the film's plot to share a few lessons on humanity with the new US president.

The talk show host was at her sarcastic best when she offered a detailed analysis of her film during the opening monologue of Tuesday's episode, which will air on 31 January and insisted that her jokes will not be political.

"Over the weekend the president gave an order banning people from seven countries from entering the United States including people with the green card. And then on Saturday, the president screened Finding Dory at the White House," the 59-year-old celebrity told her audience.

"Like I said, I don't get political, so I'm not gonna talk about the travel ban. I'm just gonna talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People's Choice Award-winning Finding Dory," before schooling Trump about few lessons on humanity.

She said: "Dory lives in Australia, and these are her parents, and they live in America." Subtly hinting on Trump's order of constructing the Mexico border wall, DeGeneres said, "Later And I don't know what religion they are, but her dad [played by Eugene Levy] sounds a little Jewish. It doesn't matter. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out."

The comedienne, who is married to Portia de Rossi, also shared, "Even though Dory gets into American, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don't even need her. Animals that don't have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they're completely different colors. Because that's what you do when you see someone in need — you help them."