Actor Ellen Page has surprised fans by announcing she has married partner Emma Portner. The Juno and Inception star made and announcement on Instagram, sharing a picture of the couple's hands, bearing wedding bands, against a white background.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page wrote. A second, black and white picture showing the happy couple cuddling was also included.

A representative of the actor later confirmed the wedding to People.

Portner, a dance teacher at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City, also shared the picture of the couple's rings with the same caption on her Instagram, adding: "I LOVE YOU!"

The couple went public last summer, when Page started sharing pictures of them together, as well as dance videos directed by Portner that the pair have worked on. Page has also shared other videos her partner has made.

Page, 30, came out as gay at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in February 2014, where she spoke.

"I'm here today because I am gay," she said. And because... maybe I can make a difference. To help others have an easier and more hopeful time.

"Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility. I also do it selfishly, because I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission. I suffered for years because I was scared to be out.

"My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I'm standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain. I am young, yes, but what I have learned is that love, the beauty of it, the joy of it and yes, even the pain of it, is the most incredible gift to give and to receive as a human being. And we deserve to experience love fully, equally, without shame and without compromise."

In September 2017 Page discussed coming out, the effect it has had on her life.

"Everything is different. From one day to the next [after coming out], I felt a happiness and an inner peace which I hadn't known for years," she told Diva Magazine.

"My life now is overwhelming and I'm glad to be in a position where I can support my community and also help show that you can still play all kinds of roles after you are out. Things are changing fast and the more people who come out will ultimately help put an end to the idea that coming out destroys your career. We have to make that happen."

Her new wife, Emma Portner, teaches contemporary jazz at the dance studio. Her profile on the site reads: "Originally from Ottawa, Ontario, she shares her unique abilities internationally, in both live settings, and across social media platforms. Her performance and choreography appear in Justin Bieber's Life Is Worth Living video as well as on his Purpose World Tour."