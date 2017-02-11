England have extended their undefeated streak under Eddie Jones to 16 games after defeating Wales in their Six Nations thriller in Cardiff.

Elliot Daly's surging try in the final minutes of the contest sealed a victory for the visitors which sends them two points clear at the top of the championship.

A try from Ben Youngs and an Owen Farrell penalty saw England take a first-half lead before Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams put their side 13-8 ahead at the break.

Farrell struck again from a penalty kick just before the hour mark to reduce the Welsh advantage but an error from Mike Brown allowed Halfpenny to extend their lead again by five points.

England dug deep however to reduce the lead once again through Farrell, before Daly roared through down the left flank to leave his side within grasp of another famous win with Farrell coolly converting to seal it.

Ireland meanwhile put their opening weekend 27-22 defeat to Scotland behind them with a thumping nine-try win over Italy, recording their biggest ever Six Nations victory in Rome.

CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy both scored hat-tricks to help Joe Schmidt's side to victory despite beign left without skipper Rory Best, who was ruled out hours before kick-off due to illness.

After a meek start in Murrayfield last week, the Irish sprang into action against the Azzurri with Cian Healey winning an early penalty from the Italian scrum, dominating from that point onwards. Stander opened the floodgates with his first try, fed brilliantly by Munster teammate Simon Zebo after Robbie Henshaw broke the line. It took just 34 minutes for the visitors to register their maiden Six Nations bonus point with Stander crossing the line to score the second of his three.

Zebo was again involved as Keith Earls crossed the line, providing a clever decoy run to pull the Italian defence apart as Robbie Henshaw fed the Munster back.

After completing his hat-trick after 46 minutes, Stander was replaced by Gilroy who repeated his trick with three tries of his own. Earls also went onto claim a brace as Ireland brutally exposed Italy's soft underbelly with Garry Ringrose scoring the try of the day, his first for his country.

Italy's only real offering was a first-half penalty on a disappointing afternoon for their Irish coach Conor O'Shea after a promising start against Wales last week.