Elon Musk has provided the first look at the Boring Company's under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles.

The billionaire shared an image on October 28, showing the interior of the tunnel. The image highlights a number of elements including panelled walls, lighting, an upper conduit, and tracks, all of which appear to stretch out of sight, TechCrunch reports.

Detailing specifics of the tunnel, Musk tweeted out to one of his followers that the route is 500ft long as of now and should extend to up to two miles in the next three to four months. He also noted it will run roughly parallel to the Interstate 405 corridor from LAX to the 101 in about a year.

This, as Musk explained in a follow-up comment on Instagram, would work like a fast freeway, with electric skates carrying vehicles and people pods at speeds up to 150mph. The exit and entry mechanism will be carried out with the skates switching to side tunnels. "This is a big difference compared to subways that stop at every stop, whether you're getting off or not."

Clearly, the billionaire has made significant progress with the LA tunnel, which is being built as a pilot project to test the potential of his grander plan of digging low-cost tunnels for creating an underground network that would redefine modern transport by overcoming traffic snarls in congested urban areas.

The Boring Co has also secured provisional approval for digging a tunnel under Maryland which will reportedly become a part of an ultra-fast hyperloop transit system. Though that is still a long way to go, the rapid progress of the first route is seen as a sure sign of promise.