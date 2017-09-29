Elon Musk aims to revolutionise travel on Earth by using rockets to travel between countries. In his much-anticipated presentation "Making Life Multiplanetary" on Friday (29 September) at this year's International Astronautical Congress (IAC) conference in Adelaide Australia, Musk announced an update to his Mars colonization and interplanetary travel systems and dropped a surprise with plans of a potential Earth-to-Earth spaceship-based transit system.

The new system will make use of zero turbulence in the outer edges of the Earth's atmosphere where there is no air to reach speeds of up to 27,000 kmh. This would put any destination on Earth within an hour of flight.

A BFR rocket would potentially launch from New York, for example, detach from the rocket booster and head towards a landing pad in Shanghai. It will then propulsively land in Shanghai in under 40 minutes. Meanwhile, the reusable rocket booster will head back towards to New York.

"The great thing about going to space is that there will be no friction, so once you are out of the atmosphere, you would go smooth as silk, no turbulence, nothing- there's no weather and so you could get to most long distance places in less than half an hour. If we're building this thing to go to the Moon and Mars, why not go other places on Earth as well?" Musk said, before walking off the stage.

SpaceX has tweeted a video of how this new Earth-to-Earth transit system could potentially work.

You can see it here: