RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg admits he is likely to follow in the footsteps of Naby Keita and leave the German side next summer amid reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Forsberg, along with Keita, played an instrumental role in Leipzig securing runners up spot behind Bayern Munich last season in what was their first ever campaign in the German top flight. The Sweden international scored eight times and registered 19 assists as the unfashionable east German side secured their place in their maiden Champions League campaign this term, attracting the interest of a number of Premier League sides in the process.

While there has been no shortage of interest, Leipzig have refused to listen to offers for their prized assets this summer ahead of their first foray into Europe's premier competition.

Arsene Wenger is reportedly an admirer of the 25-year-old while Manchester United were also credited with interest in the versatile attacker in August.

And having seen Leipzig agree to sell teammate Keita to Liverpool next summer for a club record fee, Forsberg is hoping he is afforded the same treatment should one of Europe's major clubs come calling at the end of the 20171-8 season.

"When they sell him, I see no problem in them selling me," Forsberg was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"I always leave this with me agent, he'll take care of it. I've always had good dialogue with the club and they know what I want.

"At the moment, I'm focused on the current season. I'm ready to give everything for Leipzig, in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League."

On Monday, Liverpool confirmed the club record signing of Guinea international Keita having agreed to pay a £49m release clause that comes into effect next summer in addition to an undisclosed premium.

The fee surpasses the £39.6m they paid Roma for Egypt international Mohamed Salah.