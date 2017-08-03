Emiliano Martinez has become the third Arsenal first-team player to depart this summer joining Yaya Sanogo, who was released earlier in the year and Wojciech Szczesny, who joined Juventus on a permanent deal.

The Argentine goalkeeper has joined La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan after it became clear that Petr Cech and David Ospina will be Arsene Wenger's first and second choice 'keepers for the upcoming campaign. The latter was expected to leave this summer, but he has since committed his immediate future to the Gunners in the hope of fighting the former for the number one spot.

Martinez has been with Arsenal since 2010 and has amassed 50 first-team appearances. He deputised when the aforementioned players were injured last season and kept three clean sheets in his five appearances.

The 24-year-old is rated highly at the club and was rewarded with a new long-term deal at the end of last year. Martinez has spent time on loan with Wolves, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United since joining the club and remains confident that he can challenge for the number one spot at Arsenal following his current loan spell.

"I've always wanted to improve," Martinez told Arsenal's official site. "It's never enough for me. My kicking is good but I want to have the perfection of a goalkeeper, even on crosses. I know I'm good on crosses but I still do 50 crosses in training."

"It's in my blood to train hard. When you're not in the squad and you have to train the day after, sometimes it's hard because you want to be involved in the team and you want to play. I always tell myself, 'The chance will come and I won't let it run'. That's what keeps me going and motivated all the time.

"I came from nothing and I'm at Arsenal now, one of the biggest clubs in the world, but I'm never satisfied. I was third choice fighting for the second spot, so maybe the season after I will fight for No 1. You always need to give more at Arsenal. It's never enough and that's what I try to do," the Argentine stopper added.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have announced yet another deal after England youth international Zech Medley signed his first professional contract with the club. The 17-year-old defender joined the academy as a scholar last year and after impressing with the Under-18 side he has been handed a permanent deal.

Medley becomes the third scholar to sign a professional contract after Nathan Tormey and Emile Smith Rowe also penned professional deals earlier in the summer.