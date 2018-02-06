Emily MacDonagh has opened up about her husband speaking to the press about her avoiding him between the sheets.

Peter Andre, 44 – who shares Amelia, four, and Theodore, one, with the 28-year-old doctor – joked that MacDonagh "won't go anywhere near him" in bed because he is broody for another baby.

But the doting mother has admitted she has changed her mind about adding to their family, telling OK! magazine that she isn't "ruling out" the idea.

Commenting on the idea that she and Andre have a "non-existent sex life," she said: "I hope people know Pete was joking when he said that!"

Despite not sounding too happy with her husband's comments, MacDonagh is coming round to the idea of having another child.

This was sparked by chatting to a pregnant lady in her job. She continued: "It just brought back all these feelings for me, I worry it's going to become more often now I've thought it once.

"So I'm not saying I'd have one right this second as I need to work, but I'm not ruling it out."

While MacDonagh admitted that it was "love at first sight" when she met Andre, she said that she never dreamed he would be interested in her.

She said: "It was instant. "I couldn't explain it. It was bizarre. It was love at first sight for me when I met Pete. It was instant. I couldn't explain it. We made eye contact and little did I know he was my future husband."

Andre asked MacDonagh's father for permission to date her when she was aged 23, because he "didn't ever want to do the wrong thing." He previously claimed that he always knew he would marry her.

The couple, who married in July 2015 in Exeter at Mamhead House, met after MacDonagh's father Ruaraidh treated Andre for kidney stones back in 2010 – first encountering when he invited her and her mother to one of his concerts as a thank you.

Andre was married once before to glamour model Katie Price from 2005 until 2009, with the former couple sharing two children together, Junior and Princess.