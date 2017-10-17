Eminem's daughter Hailie Scott Mathers is all grown up and the rapper couldn't be prouder. According to a report in Hollywood Life, the Love The Way You Lie rapper is "really proud" of his daughter's achievements, despite all the drama between Eminem and ex-wife Kim Mathers.

A source close to the rapper allegedly told the website, "Eminem is really proud of Hailie, she's the very best of him and Kim. Hailie is smart, popular, motivated, kind, and really down to earth."

The Cleanin' Out My Closet hitmaker wanted to raise Hailie out of the spotlight, claimed the source. The insider continued, "Eminem was determined that his daughter would be raised out of the spotlight, as the last thing he wanted was a 'showbiz kid', and he really did a good job—considering the problems that both her mom and dad have had, she's incredibly well balanced."

"Hailie is really committed to her studies, she works really hard, and she has a great head on her shoulders," the insider further added to the gossip outlet.

The 21-year-old is Eminem's first child with Kimberly Anne Scott. The couple married twice, first in 1999 and divorced in 2002, and later remarried in January 2006 and got divorced again in December 2006. Their marital strife was mentioned in several of Eminem's earlier songs.

Hailie is mentioned in at least 22 songs of Eminem, including Hailie's Song, My Dad's Gone Crazy, Kim, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Beautiful and My Darling.

Clips of Hailie's home videos as a child have been featured in the official music video of Mockingbird, which was released in 1999, which is also the 16th track on Eminem's fifth studio album titled Encore.

The rapper's daughter graduated high school as valedictorian back in 2014 and thanked both her mom and dad for their support and influence in her life in her speech. She is currently attending Michigan State University.