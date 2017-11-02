Is French President Emmanuel Macron in the running for the title of Most Charming World Leader?

A British teen got quite the surprise on her 13th birthday when she received a poem written by none other than Macron himself, reports The Local.

The girl, Sophie, wrote the poem on her way back from an April family trip in Paris. Named "Centre of Attention", the 20 verse poem is an ode to the monument designed by Gustave Eiffel.

It begins with: ""She has four beautiful legs, which help her stand proud, She looks over everyone with her head in the clouds" and goes on to praise the different features of one of the world's most famous iron towers.

She then sent it to the Elysee Palace, which is where presidents reside when in office. At the time, former President Francois Hollande was still in charge readying to leave the position to whoever would win the French Election.

After taking office on 14 May, it appears Emmanuel Macron found the letter and wrote his own reply, also in verse.

"What's your name, you magical monster? My many visitors call me the Eiffel Tower."

The two poems have been shared by the French Embassy on 1 November, along with birthday wishes to Sophie.

Sophie might have liked the French leader's special attention, but France-UK relations are still fraught after Macron said that the UK was "still far from meeting its financial obligations to the European Union" earlier in October.

The young president has lost considerable popularity since his May inauguration. His recent revision of the Loi Travail – Work Law – was to unpopular with the public and within the French Assembly, he had to apply it using the French version of executive order.

Macron has some way to go before he can compete with Justin Trudeau for most charming world leader.

The Canadian Prime Minister considerably upped the ante this 31 October, when he dressed as Superman for Halloween and ripped his shirt open to re-enact the superhero's signature move while trick or treating with his family.