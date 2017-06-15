People attending a vigil on 14 June (Wednesday) for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire were in for a surprise when Adele decided to make a low key appearance in support of those affected by the blaze. The Hello singer and her husband Simon Konecki attended the event, which was held less than 24 hours after the fire began.

According to accounts by those present at the scene, the 29-year-old turned emotional as she met with victims and was "going around hugging everyone she could". Fans immediately took to Twitter to sing praises for the Tottenham native's efforts.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

"I'm so proud stunning a humble & genuine human being like you. I love you so much, queen @Adele..." one individual wrote online.

"The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is... Adele is an angel, she deserves heaven, biggest heart ever, so proud of her," another Twitter user posted.

Adele is out on the streets of London showing her support and offering her help. We don't deserve her ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/oQWGjxfsrK — Shea âš“ï¸ðŸ’ðŸ¼ (@shealuvsadele) June 15, 2017

Authorities have confirmed that at least 12 people were killed in the horrific fire, but Scotland Yard expects the death toll to go up to 50 as efforts continue to find those still missing.

In the mean time, numerous other English celebrities offered support and funding to the survivors and their families. TV chef Jamie Oliver opened the doors of his restaurant to the families affected by the fire. "You are all welcome to come and hangout at my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamie's Italian team," he posted online.

To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Fashion designer Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace offered up her flat in Kings Cross to families in need while singer Lilly Allen offered "a bed, a lift or tea". Other celebrities donated money towards relief efforts and encouraged others to do so as well.

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtineðŸŽˆ (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017