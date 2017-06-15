People attending a vigil on 14 June (Wednesday) for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire were in for a surprise when Adele decided to make a low key appearance in support of those affected by the blaze. The Hello singer and her husband Simon Konecki attended the event, which was held less than 24 hours after the fire began.
According to accounts by those present at the scene, the 29-year-old turned emotional as she met with victims and was "going around hugging everyone she could". Fans immediately took to Twitter to sing praises for the Tottenham native's efforts.
"I'm so proud stunning a humble & genuine human being like you. I love you so much, queen @Adele..." one individual wrote online.
"The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is... Adele is an angel, she deserves heaven, biggest heart ever, so proud of her," another Twitter user posted.
Authorities have confirmed that at least 12 people were killed in the horrific fire, but Scotland Yard expects the death toll to go up to 50 as efforts continue to find those still missing.
In the mean time, numerous other English celebrities offered support and funding to the survivors and their families. TV chef Jamie Oliver opened the doors of his restaurant to the families affected by the fire. "You are all welcome to come and hangout at my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamie's Italian team," he posted online.
Fashion designer Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace offered up her flat in Kings Cross to families in need while singer Lilly Allen offered "a bed, a lift or tea". Other celebrities donated money towards relief efforts and encouraged others to do so as well.