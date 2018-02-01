Former pop star George Shelley fought back tears on ITV's Lorraine this morning after opening up about the tragic death of his younger sister.

The 24-year-old star, of Union J fame, discussed losing Harriet, 21, in a road accident nine months ago.

Shelley told host Lorraine Kelly that he felt it was "time to talk" and said he was "finally seeing colour again" for the first time since his sister's death.

Relaying his sister's accident, he said: "It was so innocent. She was out at a concert.

"She needed a wee and she ran out between two tour buses. I think they were Stormzy's buses.

"She fell back and hit her head on one of the buses. She was then in ICU for a week. We thought 'She is going to live, she is going to live.' But then we were told that even if she pulls through she's gone."

Shelley spoke of how important it is to speak to loved ones during a crisis, promoting mental health charity Time to Change, which encourages young people to discuss their mental health.

Opening up about the dark period in his life, Shelley said: "I have had every single opportunity to just mess this up massively.

"It happened in May. But I pretended it didn't happen. I don't know how my brain worked but I went back to work and I just wasn't well and I didn't know what I was doing.

"I wasn't eating. For so long, for months, I was in my bedroom, the lights were off, there were takeaway bags everywhere.

"And then one morning I woke up and the sun was rising and it was shining on a picture of me and my dad and I thought okay let's go and do something now."

Shelley also spoke about his father's bicycle accident and being replaced on Capital's Breakfast Show, now hosted by Roman Kemp.

"I had a rubbish year [in 2017] and have experienced things I thought I'd never have to experience. I just never thought it would go like this. I lost not just my sister, I lost my dad and my job."

Shelley shared a touching message on Instagram with a picture of his sister on Boxing Day, stating: "This last year has been toughest year of our lives, and although it was both Christmas and Harri's birthday yesterday, we managed to get through soaked in love (and tears), but still with smiles on our faces. Your smile. You live on though us, through me, and your being has inspired so many people to become the person you would be proud of, including me. To say this year has changed me is an understatement."