Empire Awards 2017
The Three Empire Awards 2017 honoured the public's favourite movies and talents at The Roundhouse in London on Sunday 19 MarchStuart C. Wilson / Getty

The winners of the Three Empire Awards 2017 were announced on Sunday 19 March, as films and creatives in the industry were awarded. Across categories voted on by the public, it was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that won big, with the movies bagging three and four gongs respectively.

But Empire magazine dished out some awards of their own, and French filmmaker Luc Besson stepped up to receive an Empire Inspiration trophy while Tom Hiddleston, who can currently be seen in Kong: Skull Island, picked up the accolade for Empire Hero. After accepting the award from his The Night Manager co-star Hugh Laurie, Hiddleston said: "They say never meet your heroes. I'm lucky enough that I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't met mine.

"I've been lucky enough to work with them. And if I haven't worked with them, I've attempted an impersonation of them on the Graham Norton show."

During the event, Logan star Sir Patrick Stewart received what was arguably the most prestigious prize of the night, the Empire Legend award. Stewart's long-time co-star and off-screen pal Sir Ian McKellen presented him with the award, and took to the stage to joke: "At last! The evening is beginning to make some sense! Why would you call Patrick a legend? Bless him, he was born in Yorkshire!"

However, The Lord of the Rings star couldn't help but gush a little about Stewart, saying: "The range of his work is so gratifying and enviable. I'm trying to be serious here... He's one of my heroes for the way he stands up for his causes. He's the actor that people of my generation would like to be... But don't you love my hair?"

Sir Patrick Stewart, left, receives the award for Empire Legend (and a smooch) from Sir Ian McKellen during the Three Empire Awards 2017Ian Gavan / Getty

Check out the full list of nominations and winners below...

Best Film

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Hunt For The Wilderpeople
  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Deadpool

Best Actor

  • Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them)
  • Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Felicity Jones collected the accolade for Best Actress for her performance in Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryJonathan Olley / Lucasfilm

Best Actress

  • Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
  • Natalie Portman (Jackie)
  • Amy Adams (Arrival)
  • Ruth Negga (Loving)
  • Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best Director

  • Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
  • Taika Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)
  • Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
  • Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
  • Andrea Arnold (American Honey)

Best Male Newcomer

  • Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake) - WINNER
  • Julian Dennison (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)
  • Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)
  • Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
  • Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)

Best Female Newcomer

  • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)
  • Sennia Nanua (The Girl With All The Gifts)
  • Sasha Lane (American Honey)
  • Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
  • Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys)
A Monster Calls
Emotional adaptation A Monster Calls saw out the likes of Arrival and Doctor Strange for Best Sci-fi/FantasyFocus Features

Best Sci-fi/Fantasy

  • A Monster Calls
  • Arrival
  • Doctor Strange
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 10 Cloverfield Lane

Best Comedy

  • The Greasy Strangler
  • Hunt For The Wilderpeople
  • Deadpool
  • The Nice Guys
  • Ghostbusters

Best Horror

  • The Witch
  • Under The Shadow
  • Green Room
  • The Conjuring 2
  • Don't Breathe

Best Thriller

  • Jason Bourne
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Victoria
  • Nocturnal Animals
  • Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake won Best British Film while Dave Johns, 61, picked up the prize for Best Male Newcomer in the dramaeOne Films / YouTube

Best British Film

  • I, Daniel Blake
  • High Rise
  • The Girl With All The Gifts
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Eddie The Eagle

Best Costume Design

  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Doctor Strange
  • Deadpool
  • Rogue One
  • Captain America: Civil War

Best Documentary

  • Supersonic
  • 13th
  • Weiner
  • My Scientology Movie
  • The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

Best Screenplay

  • Deadpool
  • Arrival
  • The Nice Guys
  • I, Daniel Blake
  • Hell or High Water
    Finding Dory
    Disney sequel Finding Dory won Best Animated FeatureWalt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Best Animated Film

  • Finding Dory
  • Kubo And The Two Strings
  • Anomalisa
  • Moana
  • Your Name

Best Soundtrack

  • La La Land
  • Sing Street
  • The Greasy Strangler
  • Arrival
  • Moana

Best TV Series

  • The Night Manager
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • Sherlock
  • Westworld

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Suicide Squad
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • The Neon Demon
  • Star Trek: Beyond

Best Short Film

  • Inner Workings
  • Piper
  • Town vs Gown
  • Thunder Road
  • Borrowed Time
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange walked away with the trophy Best Visual Effects, beating out Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Oscar winner The Jungle BookFilm Frame / Marvel

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Doctor Strange
  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

