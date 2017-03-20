The winners of the Three Empire Awards 2017 were announced on Sunday 19 March, as films and creatives in the industry were awarded. Across categories voted on by the public, it was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that won big, with the movies bagging three and four gongs respectively.

But Empire magazine dished out some awards of their own, and French filmmaker Luc Besson stepped up to receive an Empire Inspiration trophy while Tom Hiddleston, who can currently be seen in Kong: Skull Island, picked up the accolade for Empire Hero. After accepting the award from his The Night Manager co-star Hugh Laurie, Hiddleston said: "They say never meet your heroes. I'm lucky enough that I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't met mine.

"I've been lucky enough to work with them. And if I haven't worked with them, I've attempted an impersonation of them on the Graham Norton show."

During the event, Logan star Sir Patrick Stewart received what was arguably the most prestigious prize of the night, the Empire Legend award. Stewart's long-time co-star and off-screen pal Sir Ian McKellen presented him with the award, and took to the stage to joke: "At last! The evening is beginning to make some sense! Why would you call Patrick a legend? Bless him, he was born in Yorkshire!"

However, The Lord of the Rings star couldn't help but gush a little about Stewart, saying: "The range of his work is so gratifying and enviable. I'm trying to be serious here... He's one of my heroes for the way he stands up for his causes. He's the actor that people of my generation would like to be... But don't you love my hair?"

Check out the full list of nominations and winners below...

Best Film

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Arrival

La La Land

Deadpool

Best Actor

Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them)

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

Best Actress

Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best Director

Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Taika Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Andrea Arnold (American Honey)

Best Male Newcomer

Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake) - WINNER

Julian Dennison (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)

Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)

Best Female Newcomer

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)

Sennia Nanua (The Girl With All The Gifts)

Sasha Lane (American Honey)

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys)

Best Sci-fi/Fantasy

A Monster Calls

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

10 Cloverfield Lane

Best Comedy

The Greasy Strangler

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Deadpool

The Nice Guys

Ghostbusters

Best Horror

The Witch

Under The Shadow

Green Room

The Conjuring 2

Don't Breathe

Best Thriller

Jason Bourne

Captain America: Civil War

Victoria

Nocturnal Animals

Hell Or High Water

Best British Film

I, Daniel Blake

High Rise

The Girl With All The Gifts

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Eddie The Eagle

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Doctor Strange

Deadpool

Rogue One

Captain America: Civil War

Best Documentary

Supersonic

13th

Weiner

My Scientology Movie

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

Best Screenplay

Deadpool

Arrival

The Nice Guys

I, Daniel Blake

Hell or High Water



Best Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo And The Two Strings

Anomalisa

Moana

Your Name

Best Soundtrack

La La Land

Sing Street

The Greasy Strangler

Arrival

Moana

Best TV Series

The Night Manager

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Sherlock

Westworld

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Suicide Squad

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Neon Demon

Star Trek: Beyond

Best Short Film

Inner Workings

Piper

Town vs Gown

Thunder Road

Borrowed Time

Best Visual Effects

Doctor Strange

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Captain America: Civil War

Best Production Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Doctor Strange

Arrival

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Video Game