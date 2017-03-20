The winners of the Three Empire Awards 2017 were announced on Sunday 19 March, as films and creatives in the industry were awarded. Across categories voted on by the public, it was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that won big, with the movies bagging three and four gongs respectively.
But Empire magazine dished out some awards of their own, and French filmmaker Luc Besson stepped up to receive an Empire Inspiration trophy while Tom Hiddleston, who can currently be seen in Kong: Skull Island, picked up the accolade for Empire Hero. After accepting the award from his The Night Manager co-star Hugh Laurie, Hiddleston said: "They say never meet your heroes. I'm lucky enough that I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't met mine.
"I've been lucky enough to work with them. And if I haven't worked with them, I've attempted an impersonation of them on the Graham Norton show."
During the event, Logan star Sir Patrick Stewart received what was arguably the most prestigious prize of the night, the Empire Legend award. Stewart's long-time co-star and off-screen pal Sir Ian McKellen presented him with the award, and took to the stage to joke: "At last! The evening is beginning to make some sense! Why would you call Patrick a legend? Bless him, he was born in Yorkshire!"
However, The Lord of the Rings star couldn't help but gush a little about Stewart, saying: "The range of his work is so gratifying and enviable. I'm trying to be serious here... He's one of my heroes for the way he stands up for his causes. He's the actor that people of my generation would like to be... But don't you love my hair?"
Check out the full list of nominations and winners below...
Best Film
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Deadpool
Best Actor
- Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them)
- Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
- Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)
Best Actress
- Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Amy Adams (Arrival)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best Director
- Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Taika Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)
- Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
- Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
- Andrea Arnold (American Honey)
Best Male Newcomer
- Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake) - WINNER
- Julian Dennison (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)
- Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)
- Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)
Best Female Newcomer
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)
- Sennia Nanua (The Girl With All The Gifts)
- Sasha Lane (American Honey)
- Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
- Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys)
Best Sci-fi/Fantasy
- A Monster Calls
- Arrival
- Doctor Strange
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
Best Comedy
- The Greasy Strangler
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- Deadpool
- The Nice Guys
- Ghostbusters
Best Horror
- The Witch
- Under The Shadow
- Green Room
- The Conjuring 2
- Don't Breathe
Best Thriller
- Jason Bourne
- Captain America: Civil War
- Victoria
- Nocturnal Animals
- Hell Or High Water
Best British Film
- I, Daniel Blake
- High Rise
- The Girl With All The Gifts
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Eddie The Eagle
Best Costume Design
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Doctor Strange
- Deadpool
- Rogue One
- Captain America: Civil War
Best Documentary
- Supersonic
- 13th
- Weiner
- My Scientology Movie
- The Beatles: Eight Days A Week
Best Screenplay
- Deadpool
- Arrival
- The Nice Guys
- I, Daniel Blake
- Hell or High Water
Best Animated Film
- Finding Dory
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Anomalisa
- Moana
- Your Name
Best Soundtrack
- La La Land
- Sing Street
- The Greasy Strangler
- Arrival
- Moana
Best TV Series
- The Night Manager
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- Sherlock
- Westworld
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Suicide Squad
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Neon Demon
- Star Trek: Beyond
Best Short Film
- Inner Workings
- Piper
- Town vs Gown
- Thunder Road
- Borrowed Time
Best Visual Effects
- Doctor Strange
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Jungle Book
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Captain America: Civil War
Best Production Design
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Doctor Strange
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Video Game
- Unchartered 4: A Thief's End
- Overwatch
- Battlefield 1
- FIFA 17
- The Last Guardian