Emre Can looks likely to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer after talks over a new contract hit a roadblock.

The Reds midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and is no closer to agreeing a new deal. He can start negotiating pre-contracts with clubs outside England from January and Italian giants Juventus and Germany's Bayern Munich are said to be interested in signing him.

Liverpool have been desperately trying to reach an agreement with Can, but have failed to make a breakthrough thus far. According to the Daily Mail, the main impasse is not about the wages but the player's demand to insert a release clause in his contract.

The Merseyside club's hierarchy are unwilling to give into his demands as even Philippe Coutinho's new contract, which he signed last season does not have one. Jurgen Klopp is keen to retain Can, but could be faced with losing two midfielders at the end of next season, as Barcelona continue their pursuit of the aforementioned Brazilian.

Juventus have been long-standing admirers of the Germany international and recently confirmed that they had failed with a bid during the most recent transfer window. Can has reciprocated by admitting that he was honoured by the interest from the Seria A giants, but made it clear that his focus was on Liverpool, while leaving his agent to sort out his future.

Bayern Munich are recent entrants into the race and are hoping to they will have an advantage as Can came through the ranks at the Allianz Arena before moving to Leverkusen in 2013 - a season prior to joining Liverpool.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is a vital member of Klopp's team and has already made 14 appearances across competitions this season contributing with three goals and two assists.