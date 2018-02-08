Emre Can will leave Liverpool in the summer and join Juventus on a free transfer, according to renowned Italian agent Federico Pastorello.

The Reds midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has thus far refused to commit his future to Liverpool.

Juventus have made their interest known since last year and the Italian club's chief Giuseppe Marotta has made it clear that they will do everything they can to sign the German midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is keen to hold on to Can, but is aware that they are powerless to stop him from joining a club of his choice in the summer.

Juventus are looking for a defensive midfielder and have made Can their number one priority. The Italian agent has now revealed that they have been successful in their pursuit and managed to convince the midfielder to end his four-year stay at Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

"Emre Can is a huge coup, even more so because he'll arrive on a free transfer. Marotta and Paratici have done very well," Pastorello said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Juventus are a club that attract champions, and important signals are coming from the German," the Italian agent added.

Reports during the January transfer window suggested that the 24-year-old midfielder had already agreed a pre-contract with Juventus, but he was quick to end the speculation after confirming that he had not signed any deal.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer," Can said when asked about his future, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone."

"Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.

"I just concentrate on the season, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team," the German midfielder added.