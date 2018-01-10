Juventus are reportedly close to finalising a deal for Emre Can which will see the midfielder leave Liverpool and join the Old Lady as a free agent after the end of the 2017/18 season.

The German international's current contract with Jurgen Klopp's side will run down after the end of this campaign. The Turin club have long been interested in signing the 23-year-old but their approach was turned down by the Reds.

In October 2017, Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta confirmed his side's failed approach in landing the Liverpool midfielder. Can wanted the Premier League club to insert a release clause in his contract, but this was rejected , which has now resulted in him leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the Italian publication Tuttosport, Juventus have been tracking the Reds star for the last one-and-a-half years. Their desire to sign Can has put them in pole position to secure his services.

Marotta and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici have already held discussions with Can's representatives over a possible free transfer in the next transfer window. The Serie A winners have also informed Liverpool about their negotiations with their player.

With less than six months left on the contract, Can is allowed to hold discussions with one or more clubs over a possible move in the summer as a free agent. Juventus are aware that several clubs are interested in landing the midfielder, while Liverpool are also keen on retaining him beyond this term.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the Reds have still not given up on the possibility of the former Bayern Munich man agreeing to fresh terms at Anfield. However, Tuttosport claims that Can has already expressed his desire to join Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have Can's compatriot Sami Khedira as one of the midfielders in the squad. The 30-year-old moved to Turin as a free agent from Real Madrid in 2015.

Juventus are also using Khedira's help in trying to persuade Can to join them after the end of the ongoing season. It is believed the midfielder will sign a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena, that will see him earn €5m a year (£4.4m, $5.9m) plus bonus.

Can is set to become the third highest paid player at Juventus, behind Gonzalo Higuaín (€7.5m a year) and Paulo Dybala (€7m a year). Tuttosport also claim that the deal for Can will be announced after the end of the January transfer window.