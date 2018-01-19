Juventus are keen on signing Liverpool's Emre Can and the Italian champions' director general Giuseppe Marotta has revealed the club will do "all they can" in securing the midfielder's services.

The German international's contract at Anfield will run down after the end of the 2017/18 season. He has decided against signing an extension after the Reds failed to agree to his condition of including a release clause in his new deal.

Can has been linked with a move to Turin club since the last summer transfer window. Marotta had revealed in October 2017 that his side failed in their efforts to bring the 24-year-old to the Allianz Stadium.

Marotta wants to respect the player's decision, but stressed that Juventus will do everything they can to sign Jurgen Klopp's midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.

"Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down, so it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I can't say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player. Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants."

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will be a free agent in the summer as he has less than six months on his contract at Liverpool. This allows him to negotiate with foreign clubs about a potential Bosman deal for the summer.

Juventus have reportedly held talks with Can and are ready to hand him a five-year deal worth £85,000-a-week.

However, Liverpool are still hopeful they can keep Can at the Merseyside club after the end of the season and believe a deal can be agreed with the midfielder. The German rubbished reports that he has agreed a deal with Juventus. He also provided a slim hope that he may commit his future to the English club.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer. I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone," Can said earlier in the week.

"Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the season, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team," the German midfielder added.

Liverpool will face an uphill task in keeping Can from the clutches of Juventus and other top clubs across Europe. The Mirror reports that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also in the race for his signature.