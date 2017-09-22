Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost after Emre Can was passed fit to train with the first-team ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday (23 September).

Jurgen Klopp had labelled the midfielder a doubt during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, but the Germany international was pictured training with the rest of the senior squad at the club's Melwood training base.

"Joel Matip and Emre Can also have little bits from the last game so we have to see if they can be back in training today or tomorrow but that is not sure so we have to wait," Klopp said.

Can has started all but one league game this season, including playing a starring role when Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in their third game of the campaign. But that was the Reds' last win after which they have drawn against Sevilla and Burnley in the Champions League and Premier League, respectively and been beaten by Manchester City and Leicester City.

The German midfielder missed their midweek loss to the Foxes which saw them being knocked out of the Carabao Cup but could start when they return to the King Power Stadium looking to get back to winning ways in the league. Liverpool are currently without a win in their last two games are in eighth place with eight points in five games.

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, also took part in full training despite Klopp admitting that he is carrying a calf problem that needs managing. He was not expected to miss any games but the manager admitted that it needs monitoring.

The former Arsenal midfielder made his first start during the loss against Leicester on Tuesday night and came in for heavy criticism following the loss. Klopp admitted that he did not have his best performance, but believes that he needs time to adapt to Liverpool's style of play.