Ajax teenage star Justin Kluivert has admitted he can see himself playing in the Premier League in few years after suggesting Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United are "nice clubs".

The 18-year-old came up through the ranks of the Dutch club's youth system before being promoted to the first team by Ajax's then manager Peter Bosz in January 2017. He was in the squad as side suffered a 2-0 defeat to United in the Europa League final last May.

Kluivert is in his first full season with Ajax and has already scored six goals in 19 league appearances for Erik ten Hag's side. The Mirror reported the Red Devils are in "advanced talks" to sign the Dutchman, whose contract at Johan Cruyff Arena will run down in 2019.

The winger played down the speculations linking him with a move to Old Trafford earlier in February. However, he has now opened the door for a future move to United and their rivals after admitting that a move to England appeals him.

"England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years. If you get a nice offer, you never know," Kluivert told Helden, as quoted by the Mirror.

Ajax attacker's father Patrick Kluivert won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 and he scored the only goal of the match in the Dutch side's 1-0 win over AC Milan. Patrick later moved to Barcelona, where he played for six years between 1998 and 2004.

Justin reveals he has been constantly urged to join the Catalan club whenever he travels outside Netherlands. The teenager admitted that Barcelona is in his heart, but stressed that it would also be difficult to reject an offer from Real Madrid, if the Champions League winners are interested in signing him.

"Everywhere I go abroad they know my father, he often asked: 'Come to Barcelona, I'll give a tour of Camp Nou'," Ajax winger explained.

"I really wanted to go to Barcelona instead of Real Madrid. Barcelona is in my heart, but who am I to say no to Real Madrid?"

Justin is managed by super-agent Mino Raiola, who also manages United players Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Romero. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is also managed by Raiola, left Mourinho's side and made a switch to Arsenal in January.