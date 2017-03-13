Commuters using the Northern, Merseyrail and Southern Railway should brace themselves for travel chaos on Monday (13 March) as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers stage a 24-hour walkout.

Up to 2,000 rail workers at the three companies are expected to stage strikes in separate disputes, making it one of the worst disruption since the rail sector was privatised.

More than half of the services on Merseyrail and Northern will be cancelled while Southern said it aims to run most of its 2,200 trains.

The Telegraph says the "preemptive action is part of a broader union movement instigated on the Southern network" in protest after the company introduced plans to allow drivers to operate the doors, effectively doing away with guards onboard.

In a posting on its webpage, Merseyrail said that new state-of-the-art trains that are safer, faster and more reliable will be introduced on the network by 2020. However, it says the RMT union has voted for strike action as the new fleet will be driver-controlled operation.

Despite this, around 60 on-board customer service positions will be created, a spokesperson for Merseyrail told ITV.

Trains on Merseyrail will run every half hour from 7am to 7pm with only six carriages.

Southern rail interruption: No service between Clapham Junction and Milton Keynes Central via Kensington Olympia/Watford Junction

No service between Leatherhead and Guildford

No Rye-Ashford international shuttle service in the morning and evening peak periods.

Some trains between London Bridge and Brighton, Eastbourne or Littlehampton will not operate

Services between Brighton and Seaford/Eastbourne/Hastings/Ashford will be affected

Services between Brighton and Bognor Regis/Littlehampton/Portsmouth Harbour/Southampton Central will be affected while others will have few carriages than normal.

Most services between Brighton and Hove will not operate

Bus services will be provided between Ashford International, Rye and Hastings, Southern Railway said.

In a statement, Northern Rail issued a new list of timetables that will be in force during the industrial action. Commuters can check here for updated travel information.

It warned that services that will be in operation are expected to be "extremely busy" especially those between Leeds and Manchester. It is expected to be running only 40% of its services between 7am and 7pm.

"Please note that services will generally not start between 7am, with services winding down between 5pm and 7pm. We are doing everything we can to keep you on the move and throughout the day we will be running more than 980 services across our network," it added.

A spokesman for Northern told ITV: "Our modernisation proposals are still in the early stages so it is disappointing that RMT is taking strike action. There are lots of time to talk and agree how we modernise the way we provide customer service."

The spokesman added: "As part of our proposals we are prepared to offer guarantees on jobs and pay to our people."

RMT considering legal path over disabled passengers

The RMT has also said that it is considering legal options over the "failure" of the Office of Rail Regulation to protect the rights of disabled passengers on Southern.

There are concerns stemming from reports from members and passengers that disabled passengers on Southern are being treated less favourably than other passengers as a result of the move to end the guarantee of a guard on the new driver only services.

It claims that the ORR has failed to make a complete assessment of the effects on disabled passengers before Southern implemented the changes at the start of the year.