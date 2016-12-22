Alastair Cook has been named as the captain of the ICC Test team of the year amid suggestions he could stand down as skipper of England. The 31-year-old passed the 11,000-run milestone during 2016 – the first Englishman to do so – but led the team to a record-equalling eight Test defeats ending with a humiliating 4-0 series loss to India.

The opening batsman is joined by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who broke records for the most runs and dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single calendar year, and Ben Stokes who struck his maiden double century against South Africa in Cape Town. Cook meanwhile will consider whether to stand down as England captain in the New Year.

Despite being the number one Test team India are represented by just one player, in the form of spinner Ravi Ashwin, who has been named cricketer of the year after taking 72 wickets and scoring 612 runs in 2016. Australia are the best-represented nation with four players included in the 12-man team with David Warner, Adam Voges, Mitchell Starc all involved, with Steve Smith named as 12th man.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, and Dale Steyn of South Africa – who makes the end-of-year team for the eighth time in nine years – complete the side.

Jos Buttler is the sole England player named in the one-day team of the year after scoring 573 runs in the 50-over game this year. The side is otherwise dominated by players from Australia, India and South Africa, who each have at least three players included.

Warner and Starc are the only players named in both the Test and ODI teams, alongside international counterpart Mitchell Marsh. Virat Kohli captains the side, with compatriot Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also selected. The Proteas meanwhile have four players in the form of Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada and 12th man Imran Tahir. West Indies' Sunil Narine complete the team.