The Football Association faces the possibility of losing some of England's brightest young talents to Nigeria with the Super Eagles offering the incentive of first-team roles at next summer's World Cup.

Nigeria can book their place in Russia next summer with a win over Zambia on Saturday (7 October) and are actively looking to add to their group. Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham, on loan at Swansea City this season, has already been approached by the Nigerian FA with Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo, on loan at Fulham, has also been targeted. Both players are eligible through their parents.

Ojo has played for every England team at youth level with Abraham a key member of Aidy Boothroyd's current Under-21 side. But having not featured for the senior side, both can still opt to switch allegiance, a decision Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi took having played for England's Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 sides before declaring for Nigeria, the country of his birth, in 2016.

Ojo's Liverpool teammate Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah and Everton forward Ademola Lookman are also eligible to play for Nigeria and Boothroyd admits more approaches are inevitable.

"They still might be trying - you don't know - but you can't blame them because they're good players," he said. "These are lads who have played for England who have an affinity with us and a relationship. When it happens with Sheyi I can pick the phone up, the same with Tammy.

"It's a hard one. I can't guarantee they are going to play because the group is so good. Tammy didn't start the game before last but that's just one of those things. Perhaps other countries will see that and get into him, promise him the world and get him in the first team."

The president of the Nigerian FA Amaju Pinnick had previously claimed Abraham had agreed to play for the country of his father's birth, only for the Chelsea loanee to deny those claims and insist he has informed the FA of his decision to represent England.

Everton youngster Lookman meanwhile was part of the England team that won the Under-20 World Cup in June – their first piece of silverware since 1966 – but Nigeria remain determined to lure him over.

Pinnick also hopes to swap Liverpool starlet Solanke, who was named the best player of the competition in that Under-20 World Cup success.