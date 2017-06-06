Both the England and New Zealand players "feel safe" ahead of a key ICC Champions Trophy fixture, which takes place on Tuesday, 6 June at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

Some of the England players were present near when the London Bridge terror attack occurred on Saturday night (3 June) that saw a speeding van ram into pedestrians walking on the pavement, killing six people and injuring 50.

The incident follows the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, leading the International Cricket Council (ICC) to assure fans that the Champions Trophy was a "safe and secure tournament" after beefing up their security.

Ahead of their match against New Zealand, England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan believes his side will remain focused, citing the example of how they defeated South Africa following the Manchester attack.

"I think we can," he said, as quoted on CricBuzz. "I think we sort of proved that in Leeds [during the ODI vs South Africa] after what happened in Manchester."

Security around the England team has also been ramped up with director of security management for the ECB Reg Dickason responsible for ensuring the team's safety.

"Obviously the guys are chatting about it [London Bridge attack] constantly because it's not very far from where we stayed and a lot of us live near to where it happened," Morgan added. "So we're making sure everybody feels that they can talk about it and not necessarily hide away from it. Guys that feel they have any concerns, go and chat to our head of security."

New Zealand's Martin Guptill also revealed that the ICC has assured them that their safety is the highest priority.

"The ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us," he explained. "So we feel very safe at the moment."

England are currently top of their Champions Trophy group with two points while New Zealand are third with one point.