England came from two goals down to trounce Spain 5-2 and win its first Under-17 World Cup on Saturday (28 October).

Spain scored twice in the first half through a brace from Barcelona striker Sergio Gomez, and England, thanks to Golden Boot winner Rhian Brewster of Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White, halved the lead by half-time of a riveting final before a crowd of more than 66,000 inside Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

The English, courtesy of Chelsea defender Marc Guehi and two goals from standout Manchester City prospect Phil Foden, added four more goals in the second half to add the Under-17 title to the world Under-20 crown won in South Korea earlier this year.

England also won the Under-19 European Championship during the summer and were beaten on penalties in both the final of the Under-17 European Championship and the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championship.

Earlier in the day, Brazil beat Mali 2-0 to finish third after goals from Alan Souza and Yuri Alberto.