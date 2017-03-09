Alex Hales and Joe Root both notched brilliant centuries as England thrashed a sorry West Indies by 186 runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday (9 March).

Seamers Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett then took three wickets apiece to help wrap up a comprehensive 3-0 ODI series whitewash.

Hales, drafted in for Sam Billings at the top of the order after recovering from a fractured right hand suffered against India in January, struck an authoritative 107-ball 110 on his return to international cricket.

Root, dropped twice earlier in his innings, produced a fine knock of 101 to help steer England to 328 after they lost the toss and were put in to bat.

Ben Stokes chipped in with 34, while Woakes, Plunkett and Adil Rashid steadied the ship somewhat during the final 10 overs after Root's dismissal by Alzarri Joseph - who finished with figures of 4-67 - was followed by Moeen Ali being caught-and-bowled by home skipper Jason Holder for a golden duck.

West Indies made a disastrous start to their subsequent chase, with Kieron Powell caught by Hales at mid-wicket just one ball after top edging a Steven Finn delivery for six. Evin Lewis, who tumbled painfully onto the concrete during England's innings but was later deemed fine to bat after X-rays revealed only minor bruising to his wrist, was then caught-and-bowled by Woakes in the next over.

Hales and Woakes combined to dismiss Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Mohammed was bowled by Plunkett for 10. A hapless 32-4 soon became 45-5 when Shai Hope was caught by Root after another thoughtless chip to square leg.

Plunkett then claimed his second victim in as many deliveries after coaxing a first-ball edge from Holder that carried behind to Jos Buttler. Jonathan Carter successfully overturned an lbw call and led his team with 46 before being caught by Stokes off the bowling of Finn.

Before that, Stokes managed to inflict some revenge on Carlos Brathwaite by successfully appealing an absolutely plumb lbw shout with the first ball he has bowled to the big-hitting Barbadian since being humiliatingly smashed for four successive sixes during the decisive final over of last year's T20 World Cup final in Kolkata.

Ashley Nurse botched a chip off man-of-the-series Woakes and a miserable day for the West Indies was complete when Devendra Bishoo picked out Jason Roy.

"I'm extremely satisfied," England captain Eoin Morgan said afterwards. "Over the course of the series we have displayed the different strengths of our team and today was no different.

"On a very tricky wicket, Hales and Root were absolutely outstanding in that huge partnership they put on. Then our bowling on top of that was magnificent – we've grown as a side on and off the field on this trip."

England return to action in May, when they host Ireland in back-to-back ODIs before entertaining South Africa in a three-match series that precedes the 2017 Champions Trophy.