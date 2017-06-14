England take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday, 14 June.

The Three Lions made it to the final of the last edition of the tournament in 2013 after defeating South Africa in the semi-final. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of India on their home soil in the final.

Eoin Morgan will be hoping he can help England reach their second successive Champions Trophy final by defeating Pakistan on Wednesday. The English side have been in fine form so far in the tournament.

The hosts have won all of their three group stage fixtures so far, registering victories over Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia. The last two have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan, on the other hand, made it to the last four following their victory over Sri Lanka in the last group stage fixture. After losing at the hands of arch-rivals India, they bounced back with two points against South Africa and the Lankans.

Sarfraz Ahmed played a captain's knock as his unbeaten 61 helped Pakistan reach the target of 232 against Sri Lanka. He will be hoping his side can step up against England in the semi-final, in order to improve their chances of making it to the final.

Prediction

England to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

England to win: 1/3

Pakistan to win: 5/2

Team News

England

Possible XI: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

Pakistan

Possible XI: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shabab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 10:30am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 broadcasting TV channels: