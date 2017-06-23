England take on South Africa in the second Twenty20 match scheduled between the two sides at the County Ground in Taunton on Friday (23 June).

Where to watch

The match starts at 5pm BST. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD.

Overview

England bounced back from the disappointment of their Champions Trophy semi-final exit to Pakistan by crushing South Africa in a nine-wicket win in their first T20 match on Wednesday (21 June).

In what was a rested England side without the likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root, it was Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow who combined for 98 as the hosts comfortably chased their target of 143 with 33 balls to spare at the Ageas Bowl.

While the Three Lions will look to seal the series with a second win, South Africa really need to find their bearings after a lacklustre performance that followed their group stage exit in the Champions Trophy.

Despite AB de Villiers' unbeaten 65, the Proteas were only able to manage 142 for 3 in their 20-over innings. Struggling to find form in recent games, the visitors can at least take solace from the fact that De Villiers put on a good performance.

The second T20 match between the two sides will see the debut of the County Ground at Taunton which is expected to mark the return of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who will be playing in his hometown for the first time.

Betting Odds (Betfair)

England to win: 8/13

South Africa to win: 5/4

Prediction

England to win.

Team News

England

Possible XI: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, Mason Crane, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood.

South Africa

Possible XI: JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell,, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.