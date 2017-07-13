England take on South Africa in the second Test match scheduled between the two sides at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday (14 July).

Overview

England will be looking to continue their winning ways after a solid first Test victory over South Africa on 9 July.

In the first Test under Joe Root's captaincy, the Yorkshire batsman struck 190 runs in the first innings which set the tone for the rest of the match as the hosts won by 211 runs.

"It was a great week for English cricket," former captain Alastair Cook said, as quoted on the Daily Mail. "For Joe Root to get off and win a game by 200 runs and get 190, it doesn't get much better than that."

The hosts have also named an unchanged squad for the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

As for the Proteas, their collapse on the fourth day marked the end of a poor first Test match, which was notably their first loss at Lord's since 1960.

They will be boosted by the return of captain Faf du Plessis who missed the first Test to attend the birth of his first child.

"We made a lot of basic mistakes that we don't normally do as a team," Du Plessis explained as quoted on ICC. "That will cost you, if you're playing against a strong team like England."

Kagiso Rabada will miss the second Test, as he serves a one-game suspension for swearing at Ben Stokes in the first Test.

Team News

England

Possible XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Toby Roland-Jones.

South Africa

Possible XI: Dean Elgar (c), Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Morne Morkel.