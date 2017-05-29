England will take on South Africa in the third One Day International (ODIs) scheduled between the two sides at Lords in London on 29 May (Monday).

Overview

The pre-Champions Trophy ODI series between England and South Africa has already been clinched by the hosts after winning the second match at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl.

While the first match was comfortable for England, the second match was tense as they just about scraped past the visitors, winning by two runs thanks to a century from Ben Stokes and some impressive last over bowling from Mark Wood.

It bodes well for England's Champions Trophy preparation, especially as they clinched the series against the number one ranked ODI team, however, the news is not all good with the uncertainty of the knee issue of Stokes.

Experiencing pain while bowling, having only delivered five overs in the two matches against South Africa so far, the all-rounder will be rested for the final clash as a precaution ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Joining Stokes is Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali who will also be rested with England calling up Steven Finn, Toby Roland-Jones and Liam Dawson as replacements.

After the series, England's first Champions Trophy match will be against Bangladesh at the Oval on 1 June (Thursday).

Team News

England

Possible XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

South Africa

Possible XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Morne Morkel, Keshav Maharaj/Imran Tahir.