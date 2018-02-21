Jos Buttler says he is in favour of England continuing to play international Twenty20s, arguing that the shortest format of the game should not just be restricted to franchise cricket.

England coach Trevor Bayliss called for T20 internationals to be scrapped after the Three Lions were knocked out of the trans-Tasman tri-series, saying they cram more matches into an already hectic international calendar.

The Australian said he would like to see the T20 format restricted to just franchise cricket and a World Cup tournament that happens every four years.

Buttler said he took pride in representing England in the shortest format and argued in favour of holding more international T20 tournaments.

"Franchise T20 competitions are great and the skill level is very high, but playing for your country is a huge honour and T20 is so popular that it should be recognised as an international game," he told Sky Sports.

"I wouldn't enjoy it if I knew I was only going to get to play T20 for England for six months every four years.

"What has been nice about the tri-series – albeit that we haven't got the results we wanted and played some really disappointing cricket, especially in Australia – is that we have been able to play four matches.

"Even on Sunday, we knew that if we won well enough against New Zealand, we could have got through to the final. The tournament has added relevance to games and created pressure situations."

Bayliss warned earlier this week that players are at risk of a "blow out" due to the number of games they are playing across all three formats.

England fielded a much-changed side in the trans-Tasman tri-series, with the likes of Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow rested after an arduous Test and one-day series against Australia.

The Three Lions are preparing for a five-game one-day series against New Zealand. The first ODI gets underway in Hamilton on 25 February.