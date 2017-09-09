England secured their second series win of the summer on Saturday (9 September), after they beat the West Indies by nine wickets in the third Test at Lord's thanks to career-best figures from James Anderson.

Having become the first Englishman to take 500 Test wickets on Friday, the Lancastrian added five more to his tally on day three as the West Indies were bowled out for 177, setting England a modest target of 107 to win.

Despite losing Alastair Cook for 17 after he fell LBW to Devendra Bishoo, England comfortably knocked off the required runs and wrapped up the Test and the series shortly before tea. Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley shared an unbroken stand of 71, finishing unbeaten on 40 and 44 respectively.

Earlier, Anderson had set the tone by removing Roston Chase in the first over day, as he got the West Indian batsman to edge a delivery just outside the line off stump through to Jonny Bairstow.

Catches, or rather the lack of them, have beset England throughout the series and Ben Stokes was the guilty party as he dropped Jermaine Blackwood off Stuart Broad's bowling. The former successfully survived an appeal a couple of overs later before succumbing to an outswinger from Anderson.

Toby Roland Jones added to the two wickets he took on day two by removing Shane Dowrich for 14 and the West Indies reached the lunch break with a lead of 82, with the dangerous Shai Hope unbeaten on 60.

The 23-year-old became the first player to score two centuries in consecutive matches at Headingley in the second Test and was again the man the West Indies looked to build their counterattack around.

Anderson, however, had other ideas and claimed his five-fer by removing Hope with a delivery that nipped away from off stump just enough to get the latter to play at it, with Bairstow gratefully claiming the catch. Having bowled Bishoo for a duck soon after, Anderson then held onto a catch at mid-on as Stuart Broad removed Jason Holder, before claiming his seventh scalp of the Test and the 506 of his career by bowling Kemar Roach.

Before Stoneman and Westley polished off the target there was still time for Lord's to give a standing ovation to Henry Blofeld, as the much-loved BBC Test Match Special commentator, known as Blowers, took his headset off one last time.

The 77-year-old began his career with TMS in 1972 and became an institution for listeners, thanks to his colourful tales of cakes, buses and pigeons.

England's win in Blowers' last Test match also means they have not lost a Test series at home against the West Indies since 1988 and will embark on this winter's Ashes tour on the back of two series wins, after defeating South Africa 3-1 earlier this summer.

However, the England selectors and captain Joe Root still have some answers to find ahead of the tour to Australia, with England's top order still looking far from settled.

England play one Twenty20 and five one-day internationals against the West Indies to conclude their summer before flying to Australia in October, ahead of the first Ashes Test, which begins in Brisbane on 26 November.