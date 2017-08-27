England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been given an official reprimand for his antics during the second day's play in the Headingley Test against West Indies on Saturday (27 August), which have been deemed to be breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Stokes was accused of breaching Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is handed out for "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match".

Over and above the sanctions applied to him for Article 2.1.4, a demerit point has been added to Stokes's disciplinary record. He has been sanctioned previously for improper behaviour and had come into the match with two demerit points against his name.

His latest transgression takes his total tally to three demerit points and according to Article 7.6 of the Code, if he is given another point, taking his tally to four within a 24-month period, they will be deemed as suspension points and he will be banned.

The incident took place in the 101st over of the West Indies innings, when Stokes, after being edged for a boundary by Shai Hope, made inappropriate comments which were audible on the mic and also heard by officials.

After the day's play, Stokes accepted the charge levied by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, forgoing any need of a formal hearing. The charge was brought up by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and S Ravi, third umpire Marais Erasmus as well as fourth umpire Nick Cook.