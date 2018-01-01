Gin and tonic drinkers are apparently more likely to have "malevolent personality traits" according to new research from Innsbruck University.

The Austrian based institute undertook two experiments on around 950 people, based on different types of flavours. Food and drinks were split into categories including sweet, salty and bitter. After tasting them, participants were asked to fill out a questionnaire.

According to the study, one of the questions even asked the participants if they enjoyed tormenting people. And apparently, people who like bitter flavours are more likely to answer yes to that question.

"The results of both studies confirmed the hypothesis that bitter taste preferences are positively associated with malevolent personality traits, with the most robust relation to everyday sadism and psychopathy," the research concluded.

On the flip side, people who filled out the survey as kind and agreeable tended to dislike the bitter foods and drinks given to them. So essentially, the more you like bitter foods, the crazier you are.

Study leader Dr Christian Sagioglou said consuming bitter foods and enjoying them was a similar principal to those who enjoy the fear of a rollercoaster. "There may be more factors on the food-related side that relate to the development of an antisocial personality," the study concludes.