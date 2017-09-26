A man in India's financial hub Mumbai allegedly slit the throat of his 37-year-old friend who constantly nagged him to go for 'wife swap', police said.

The body of Raees Ansari, owner of a tailoring unit, was found in a creek in Mumbai on (24 September), with multiple injuries.

Police said Shahrukh Ansari, an imitation jeweller, who has now been arrested, was enraged over his friend's proposition leading to the murder.

Police also said that Raees had allegedly made derogatory remarks about the wife of the accused. Raees and Shahrukh's wife were said to have been close friends.

"The accused and the victim were known to each other and used to stay in the same locality. As per the initial investigation, Raees used to repeatedly ask Shahrukh to go for wife swap. Enraged over the idea, Shahrukh killed Raees," a senior police official claimed, reported the Press Trust of India.

According to the police, after Raees' body was found, his son and the accused were the first ones to reach the murder spot.

Police said Shahrukh had even put on a shocked face and hung around Raees' son and the police team during the investigation. "But Raees' phone records showed many calls to Shahrukh's wife," the officer added.

"When we quizzed her, details of their relationship emerged," police said, according to the Times of India newspaper.

Shahrukh will be produced in a magistrate's court on Tuesday, senior inspector Deepak Phatangare said.