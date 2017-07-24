Manchester United will be without at least four players for their 2017 Uefa Super Cup match against Real Madrid next month after European football's governing body confirmed that influential defender Eric Bailly will serve a three-match ban.

The Ivorian centre-back already missed United's 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax in Stockholm after being shown a straight red card for his part in a fracas involving John Guidetti and Facundo Roncaglia during an explosive climax to the semi-final second-leg meeting with Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

That game will count towards Bailly's suspension, as per ESPN, with the 23-year-old also set to miss the Super Cup in Skopje on 8 August before sitting out the first of six Champions League group matches in 2017-18.

Marcos Rojo (knee), Luke Shaw (foot) and Ashley Young (groin) will similarly play no part against Real after Mourinho declared that the injured trio, who all travelled to the US for United's pre-season tour, have "no chance" of being fit for the start of the new Premier League season.

Ander Herrera's availability over the coming weeks is yet to be determined after he was substituted just six minutes after replacing Michael Carrick at half-time of an International Champions Cup fixture against Real in Santa Clara on Sunday (23 July). The Spaniard limped off with what appeared to be a rib problem after being clattered by Oscar Rodriguez.

Mourinho is unsure as to the specifics or indeed the seriousness of Herrera's issue. "It must at least be very painful because for Ander to come off, it has to be very painful," he was quoted as saying by the United's official website. "I want to wait and see what it is.

"I always say to the players that you don't risk anything in friendly matches. If you feel something is coming, even if it is a little injury, get off because the result is not important. It was very painful, it was in front of the bench, it was a bad contact. Maybe it is his ribs but I don't know."

Juan Mata missed that initial meeting with Real Madrid and a subsequent friendly derby against Manchester City after sustaining a blow to the ankle during a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in Utah. However, the affable playmaker was only expected to miss a week at most. Matteo Darmian picked up a knock in the same game, but made a swift return to action.

United conclude their American trip with a fixture against Barcelona at FedEx Field in Maryland on Wednesday before travelling to Oslo and Dublin for further friendlies against Valerenga and Sampdoria. The Super Cup takes place five days before their Premier League opener at home to West Ham United.